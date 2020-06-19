Sikh Youth Australia's 'world first' project

Highlights Sikh Youth Australia have arranged a video collaboration involving 21 families to record “Mere Naal Hai”

The video provides a message of comfort to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic

Acclaimed world music exponent Dya Singh, who is based in Melbourne, was among the key collaborators

What started as a simple idea some weeks ago, soon took shape as a soothing yet powerful rendition by several families living across the continents.





Claiming it as “a world first”, volunteers at Sikh Youth Australia have arranged a video collaboration involving 21 families to record “Mere Naal Hai”. Simply translated, it means “He is With Me”, and “it serves as a message of comfort and support to everyone to keep their faith and know that everything will be OK.”





Speaking to SBS Punjabi he said, “Whilst the pandemic has posed many challenges, it has been wonderful to see the Sikh community helping out in almost every country. Not just that, the online platform has suddenly emerged as a new way of reaching out to people – which is something we hadn’t even contemplated earlier.”





Acclaimed world music exponent, Dya Singh Source: Supplied





He says the brief from SYA was to produce a five-minute composition and to bring people together, especially the youth. Within three weeks, “Mere Naal Hai” was recorded, involving 40 singers and musicians in a virtual recording.





“Apart from families in Australia, we had the renowned Veer Manpreet Singh from UK (of Tuhi Tuhi fame), Bhavdeep Singh from USA and families from New Zealand.”





“All of our musicians are members of SYA living in various parts of Australia. Our table player was in Perth, the young ladies who played the piano and vibrophone were from Sydney, my sound engineer who mastered it all lives in Adelaide, and the project was put together by my daughter Jamel, who is in Melbourne.”











Mr Singh says “This is the first composition, and there will be more. And I hope this world first inspires others to collaborate this way too.”





He believes the quarantine period is also brings immense opportunities.





“This is a time for families to come together, to spend more time with each other and to interact far more then ever before.”





“The restriction is only on physical isolation – not social interaction. Most importantly we must ensure there’s no spiritual isolation during these challenging times.”





