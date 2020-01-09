Singh trumps Smith as the most common surname for newborns in New Zealand

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Department of Internal Affairs has revealed that the most common surname for babies born in New Zealand in 2019 was Singh.





The surname Smith is a close second, while another Sikh surname Kaur has jumped to the third position ahead of Wilson, Williams and Brown.





Singh and Kaur are two common surnames among Sikh males and females.





The Sikh religion originated in the Indian state of Punjab.





According to the last census, the number of Sikhs in NZ doubled from 19,191 in 2013 to 40,908 in 2018.





Listen to this audio report for more information…

Related Article Indians fourth largest group of migrants in New Zealand, Sikhs double in last five years





