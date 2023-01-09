SBS Punjabi

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Published 10 January 2023 at 9:50am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by MP Singh
New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. This comes as Australia continues to witness over one thousand road-related deaths annually.

There continues to be around one thousand road crash deaths each year in Australia.

In 2021, there were over 1000 road-related deaths (1,123 deaths), an increase of nearly 3 per cent from 2020.

Now, new smart technology is looking to improve road safety across the country.

The new technology is being referred to as the Cooperative Intelligent Transport System and encompasses an array of technologies that ultimately work to prevent road accidents by providing immediate information to drivers and vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Ian Christensen is managing director of iMove Australia, an organisation that has been working closely in the trialling of this new technology.

He explains how the system works.

So the overall idea behind cooperative ITS or cooperative intelligent transport systems is to improve the information flow to drivers and road decision makers, in that means decision-making in real time. So in the first instance, in the simplest deployment of CITS would be to make hazard information available to drivers.
