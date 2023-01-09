Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

There continues to be around one thousand road crash deaths each year in Australia.





In 2021, there were over 1000 road-related deaths (1,123 deaths), an increase of nearly 3 per cent from 2020.





Now, new smart technology is looking to improve road safety across the country.





Mr Frazer founded Sarah Group in 2013, a road safety organisation named after his daughter.





The new technology is being referred to as the Cooperative Intelligent Transport System and encompasses an array of technologies that ultimately work to prevent road accidents by providing immediate information to drivers and vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.





Ian Christensen is managing director of iMove Australia, an organisation that has been working closely in the trialling of this new technology.





He explains how the system works.



