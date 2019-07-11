Social media reacts to India’s semifinal loss to New Zealand

Source: Supplied
Published 11 July 2019 at 1:18pm, updated 11 July 2019 at 1:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
India has bowed out of the Cricket World Cup at the very capable hands of New Zealand in an 18- run defeat last night. Social media is flooded with reactions that came in after India's defeat. Here is Preetinder Singh Grewal with an audio report….
