Social media shares the joy of an ordinary man’s ‘unexpected’ visit to Australia

Bagga Singh

Bagga Singh at SBS studios, Melbourne Source: Supplied

Published 4 July 2019 at 1:49pm
By Preetinder Grewal
An Indian man who spent all his life as a farm labourer in the northern state of Punjab had a dream – a dream to fly in the sky and to visit the foreign lands that are ‘seven seas apart’. Bagga Singh’s wish to travel abroad was recently granted after he reached Australia on a visitor visa. But do you wonder why social media is so ecstatic on his maiden journey abroad? Preetinder Singh Grewal reports.....

Bagga Singh recently came into the limelight on Facebook after he reached Melbourne to visit the descendants of the family he has been serving in India for nearly half a century. 

“I am an ordinary man. It was totally unexpected. I don’t have a big bank balance, neither do I have a blood-relation relative who could sponsor me, and yet it happened,” he told SBS Punjabi.

Melbourne-based Amritpal Singh 'Babba' sponsored Bagga Singh’s visit to Australia.

His Facebook video showing Mr Singh’s arrival in Melbourne has since gone viral with nearly ten thousand people sharing it.

Know the full story:

