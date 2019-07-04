Social media shares the joy of an ordinary man’s ‘unexpected’ visit to Australia

Bagga Singh recently came into the limelight on Facebook after he reached Melbourne to visit the descendants of the family he has been serving in India for nearly half a century.





“I am an ordinary man. It was totally unexpected. I don’t have a big bank balance, neither do I have a blood-relation relative who could sponsor me, and yet it happened,” he told SBS Punjabi.





Melbourne-based Amritpal Singh 'Babba' sponsored Bagga Singh’s visit to Australia.





His Facebook video showing Mr Singh’s arrival in Melbourne has since gone viral with nearly ten thousand people sharing it.





