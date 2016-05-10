Some key facts related to taxi protest against UBER - ‘Raula UBER Daa’

The audio clip also contains audio grabs of Victorian Taxi and Hire Car Families spokesman David Singh who strongly urges that ride sharing companies like Uber need to be stopped as taxi owners are in financial distress.

About 100 taxi drivers honked their horns and blocked the road with their cabs outside Daniel Andrews' office at Noble Park, in Melbourne's south-east, and waved placards calling for a safe, fair and sustainable industry.





David Singh, from the group Victorian Taxi Families, said the situation could turn violent if problems facing the state's taxi drivers were not fixed.





He said drivers were angry about a proposal from the Essential Services Commission calling for a $10 booking fee to be paid by passengers in peak periods.





They are also angry that Uber is allowed to operate even though it is an "illegal ride-sharing" service.





Mr Singh said Uber drivers' cars should be impounded and drivers given demerit points.





"Uber is illegal. Ride-share is illegal and we need the rule of law to be enforced," Mr Singh said. "If the decisions are not made correctly, things will be out of my hands and the drivers will do what they want to do. It could get pretty ugly and violent".

For more info http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-05-10/taxi-drivers-protest-outside-premiers-electorate-office/7401870









