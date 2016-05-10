SBS Punjabi

Some key facts related to taxi protest against UBER - ‘Raula UBER Daa’

SBS Punjabi

Taxi protest at Melbourne

Taxi protest at Melbourne Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 10:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Taxi drivers have held a second protest rally in Melbourne to demand stopping Uber. Similar reports have been obtained from Perth (reported by Harmandar Kang). Preetinder Grewal reports…

Published 10 May 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 10:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The audio clip also contains audio grabs of Victorian Taxi and Hire Car Families spokesman David Singh who strongly urges that ride sharing companies like Uber need to be stopped as taxi owners are in financial distress.
About 100 taxi drivers honked their horns and blocked the road with their cabs outside Daniel Andrews' office at Noble Park, in Melbourne's south-east, and waved placards calling for a safe, fair and sustainable industry.

David Singh, from the group Victorian Taxi Families, said the situation could turn violent if problems facing the state's taxi drivers were not fixed.

He said drivers were angry about a proposal from the Essential Services Commission calling for a $10 booking fee to be paid by passengers in peak periods.

They are also angry that Uber is allowed to operate even though it is an "illegal ride-sharing" service.

Mr Singh said Uber drivers' cars should be impounded and drivers given demerit points.

"Uber is illegal. Ride-share is illegal and we need the rule of law to be enforced," Mr Singh said. "If the decisions are not made correctly, things will be out of my hands and the drivers will do what they want to do. It could get pretty ugly and violent".
For more info http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-05-10/taxi-drivers-protest-outside-premiers-electorate-office/7401870

READ MORE

VIDEO: Taxi drivers clash with police during protest against Uber

Vic taxi protest against Uber at Premier’s Noble Park office



According to a Herald Sun report, in Victoria, there are an estimated 500,000 Uber riders and 6500 drivers.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?