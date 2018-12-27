Sonam Kapoor PETA's person of the year and Katrina Heer Badnam

Bollywood Gupshup is your weekly fix of Bollywood and entertainment news in Punjabi.











In this week's segment: Jhanvi Kapoor will be in the main role of Indian Airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena’s biopic.





Sonam Kapoor is PETA’s person of the year. Sonam being a strict vegetarian never endorses any animal products.





Shahrukh Khan’s Zero is doing well on the box office with Katrina Kaif's sizzling new number 'Heer Badnam' released just a day before Zero's release.





On his birthday on 47 th Dec, Salman Khan may announce his movie, Dabangg-III.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









