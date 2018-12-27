SBS Punjabi

Sonam Kapoor PETA's person of the year and Katrina Heer Badnam

SBS Punjabi

Sonam Kapoor

Awarded PETA's person of the year. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2018 at 3:29pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Catch all the action from the tinsel town and the world of cinema and entertainment in Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 27 December 2018 at 3:29pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Bollywood Gupshup is your weekly fix of Bollywood and entertainment news in Punjabi.

 

In this week's segment: Jhanvi Kapoor will be in the main role of Indian Airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena’s biopic.

Sonam Kapoor is PETA’s person of the year. Sonam being a strict vegetarian never endorses any animal products.

Shahrukh Khan’s Zero is doing well on the box office with Katrina Kaif's sizzling new number 'Heer Badnam' released just a day before Zero's release. 

On his birthday on 47th Dec, Salman Khan may announce his movie, Dabangg-III.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other Bollywood news

Boney Kapoor reveals what happened before Sridevi's death

Grieving Boney Kapoor finally speaks on Sridevi's death; calls it an 'unbearable loss'

I'm optimistic that Udta Punjab will be released on June 17 - Shahid Kapoor



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?