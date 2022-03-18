South Australian electors get their say at the weekend

After keeping South Australia relatively free from coronavirus and lockdowns, Premier Steven Marshall is heading into the contest lagging in the polls and facing a challenging path to re-election.





Support for the Marshall government waned when the Omicron variant entered the state a week after borders opened.





You’ve got business owners who are traditional Liberal voters who are looking at coming into winter without the cash flow reserves they would normally have coming out of Christmas and they will, fairly and squarely put the blame for that at the foot of the current government who may not have put the restrictions in, but decided on what support packages were put in place and what support was provided for those businesses when they cut their throats.





