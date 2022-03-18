SBS Punjabi

South Australian electors get their say at the weekend

SBS Punjabi

Adelaide hospitality business owner Simone Douglas

Adelaide hospitality business owner Simone Douglas Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2022 at 1:42pm, updated 18 March 2022 at 2:53pm
By Peta Doherty
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania incumbents have been rewarded with re-election during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Australians will be the last to have their say on covid-19 management ahead of the Federal Election.

Published 18 March 2022 at 1:42pm, updated 18 March 2022 at 2:53pm
By Peta Doherty
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
After keeping South Australia relatively free from coronavirus and lockdowns, Premier Steven Marshall is heading into the contest lagging in the polls and facing a challenging path to re-election.

Support for the Marshall government waned when the Omicron variant entered the state a week after borders opened.

You’ve got business owners who are traditional Liberal voters who are looking at coming into winter without the cash flow reserves they would normally have coming out of Christmas and they will, fairly and squarely put the blame for that at the foot of the current government who may not have put the restrictions in, but decided on what support packages were put in place and what support was provided for those businesses when they cut their throats.

Advertisement
Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
. 

Other related podcasts

Meet the first Punjabi woman to be elected as a councillor in Australia

Re-elected Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanks voters after securing third term



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack