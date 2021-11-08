SBS Punjabi

Special report on Diwali celebrations in Pakistan

The Indian community will be celebrating Diwali on 4 November.

Listen to this special report on Diwali celebrations in Pakistan. Source: Getty Images/jayk7

Published 8 November 2021 at 1:09pm
By Masood Mallhi
SBS

Tune into this special report by our Lahore-based correspondent on Diwali celebrations in Pakistan.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

