Special report on Diwali celebrations in Pakistan

Listen to this special report on Diwali celebrations in Pakistan.

Published 8 November 2021 at 1:09pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Tune into this special report by our Lahore-based correspondent on Diwali celebrations in Pakistan.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm.