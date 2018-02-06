Special window locks required in NSW strata properties

This information is important for you to know if you live in, own or manage a townhouse or unit block.







To prevent children falling from windows, strata schemes must have window safety locks installed on all applicable windows by 13 March 2018 . This applies to openable windows where the internal floor is more than 2m above the floor surface outside and within a child's reach (less than 1.7m above the inside floor).







If an openable window is higher than 1.7m above the floor, a window safety lock is not required. See the diagram below:





to be installed on all strata properties in NSW by 13th March 2018. Source: Fair Trading





To comply with the installation requirements, the window safety lock must:





limit the window opening to a maximum of less than 12.5cm (the lock may still allow the window to be fully opened or closed, so long as it also allows the window opening to be locked at less than 12.5cm), and

be able to withstand a force equal to 25 kilograms of force.

Complying safety devices include devices attached to a window frame or strong bars.





((as long as the opening can be limited to less than 12.5cm and can withstand 25 kilograms of force). Flyscreens do not comply unless they are the reinforced security type and capable of resisting the very strong outward pressure which would prevent a child falling through.







Windows with safety locks installed can still be fully opened, but it is recommended that locks be used whenever children are present to prevent them from falling.







Although the owners corporation has the main responsibility for the installation of window safety locks, lot owners can install the locks themselves. However, lot owners would need to pay for the costs involved and must make sure the locks meet the legal requirements. The owners corporation must also be notified within 7 days after completion of the installation.





Owners corporations may be fined if locks are not installed on applicable windows by 13 March 2018 .





Find out more about window safety lock requirements on the Fair Trading website or call 13 32 20.





