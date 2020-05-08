Spreading kindness on Mother’s Day: Mum and daughter to distribute make-up in nursing homes to cheer patients amid coronavirus

Highlights Mother-daughter duo is distributing cosmetic hampers to spread cheer on Mother's day

Sarita Bhalla says kindness is a legacy that she would want to pass on to her daughters

"Each one of us can make a difference to many," says Ms Bhalla

The 63-year-old says the most valuable lesson that she learnt in life has been in kindness that she learnt from her mother as a child and has never let it go.





“She taught me that if you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody,” says Ms Bhalla.





Reminiscing an incident from her childhood, Ms Bhalla recalls how her mother had once rushed out to help an unknown aged woman who had knocked at their door.





“When my mum asked the stranger what she needed, she said she had a stomach ache and could use some food and water. I can still remember how my mother immediately rushed in, gave her some medicine and money and later called a rickshaw puller to drop her home,” says Ms Bhalla.





Sarita Bhalla (R) with her mother (L). Source: Supplied





She says for some the incident may be ordinary, but for her, it has left an indelible mark on her way of life.





“That day my mother taught me that blessings cannot be bought, they have to be earned. And that’s the kind of wealth that I’d like to pass on to my daughters,” she says.





Sarita’s daughter Aman Bhalla who also lives in Sydney says her mom is her greatest role model.





“When I asked her what she’d like to do this Mother’s Day, she told me this year given the challenges around COVID-19, we should do something for other women in aged care or nursing homes, some of whom do not get to meet their children so often or go outside on their own.





"If we do something to put a smile on their face in these challenging times, that would be really special,” she says.





Sarita and Aman are distributing cosmetic hampers to women in nursing homes as part of their Mother's Day celebrations. Source: Supplied





The mother-daughter team is now preparing to distribute cosmetic hampers to celebrate Mother’s Day.





“We have decided to distribute cosmetics to mark the day because everyone around is distributing food and grocery. So, we thought of doing something different. We are giving away hampers containing perfumes, lipsticks and nail paints,” says Aman who wants to walk in her mother's footsteps.





“My parents are a true inspiration to me. They put aside their own health issues to help others and have taught us to do the same. It's our way of thanking the powers above for all that he has given and continues to give," she says.





"I thought we should share their story, as they have truly made a difference to many lives,” says Aman.





Amarjeet Singh Bhalla and Sarita Bhalla preparing meals to be distributed to those in isolation due to the pandemic. Source: Supplied





Taking after her mum, Aman too volunteers at hospitals that offer palliative care, local and international charities. She says this is her way of expressing gratitude to her mother and giving back to those in need.





“Learning never to say no to those who require your help is perhaps the most valuable lesson that I have learnt from my mother. As she puts, ‘Each of you makes a difference to many’ and that is how I and my sister like to lead our lives,” she says.





Sarita Bhalla (c) with her daughters Bonnie Sahni (L) and Aman Bhalla (R). Source: Supplied





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





