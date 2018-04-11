Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band to perform in ANZAC parade

Sydney’s Sikh community proudly take part in ANZAC day parade in Sydney since last many years.





This helps in raising awareness about the Sikh soldiers who fought along with ANZACs and other allied forces during World War 1 and 2.





This year, the main attraction in the parade would be the participation of Malaysia’s famous Pipe Band i.e. Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band who will be visiting Australia from 20 th April to 28 th April and will march in many other events apart from ANZAC day parade.





Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band will march in number of places in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra during their visit for over nine days.





scheduled performances in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra Source: Jagjit





Jagjit Singh from Sikh Youth Australia told SBS Punjabi, ‘Sri Dasmesh pipe band has visited Australia twice before to take part in famous ANZAC parade and the response was exemplary. They dress and look was admired so much that they were asked to march twice in the parade. Same is expected this year as well.’





For full details re ANZAC parade, who can take part in the parade, the details of Sri Dasmesh pipe band’s performances, listen to this talk with Jagjit Singh from Sikh Youth Australia ( www.SikhYouthAustralia.com ) who is organizing and managing the visit of Band.





