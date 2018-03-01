SBS Punjabi

Sridevi bid farewell with full state honours

Indian film industry's megastar Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday Feb 28

Indian film industry's megastar Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday Feb 28

Published 1 March 2018 at 7:12pm
By Paramjit Sona
In our weekly India Diary, the leading news story is about the funeral of actress Sridevi, who will be remembered as Indian film industry's first female megastar.

In this report, hear more about her mortal remains being draped in the Indian tricolour, and the spontaneous outpouring of friends, family, film fraternity and of course, millions of her fans. 

Also in this report, hear about the arrest of Karti Chidambaram, who is the son of former Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and other news stories that have grabbed the headlines in India this week.

