Staying healthy during COVID-19 restrictions

Tamara Cavenett is a clinical psychologist and the President of the Australian Psychological Society.





She says almost every person in Australia has been impacted in some way or has some concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.





“When they're in lockdowns, we are hearing lots of issues around fear of the illness themselves, fear of the impact on families, concerns about the health system and its capacity to manage what's happening. And then also the impact on their day-to-day lives, what they're doing, where they're going, all of the restrictions. And then, of course, a lot of online fatigue. And then, for those who aren't in lockdown, it's still the uncertainty around what all this means for the future. So, a lot of people have had travel plans, career plans interrupted and changed as a result of the pandemic. It's had far-reaching effects.”





