Staying healthy during COVID-19 restrictions

Staying healthy in a lockdown

People are seen exercising at Albert Park Lake on September 01, 2021 in Melbourne. Source: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Published 14 September 2021 at 3:57pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 4:25pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Paras Nagpal
With lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney extended, gyms and other training facilities remain out of bounds for people. And a loss of social connection and restricted time outdoors means it’s not just one’s physical health but also mental well-being that may be taking a hit.

Tamara Cavenett is a clinical psychologist and the President of the Australian Psychological Society.

 She says almost every person in Australia has been impacted in some way or has some concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they're in lockdowns, we are hearing lots of issues around fear of the illness themselves, fear of the impact on families, concerns about the health system and its capacity to manage what's happening. And then also the impact on their day-to-day lives, what they're doing, where they're going, all of the restrictions. And then, of course, a lot of online fatigue. And then, for those who aren't in lockdown, it's still the uncertainty around what all this means for the future. So, a lot of people have had travel plans, career plans interrupted and changed as a result of the pandemic. It's had far-reaching effects.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

