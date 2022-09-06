SBS Punjabi

Strategies to support youth mental health

SBS Punjabi

School kids

The first term of the year will begin next week. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 September 2022 at 11:17am, updated 6 September 2022 at 11:20am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS

Forty per cent of children and young people surveyed about their mental health say the pandemic has had a negative effect on their wellbeing. The National Mental Health Commission carried out the survey and in a report recommends more government support for evidence-based mental health programs in schools.

Published 6 September 2022 at 11:17am, updated 6 September 2022 at 11:20am
By Phillipa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
The children have been getting back in the swing of things after a series of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Returning to old routines hasn't been an easy task for all primary school-aged children.

Anxiety disorders have made the transition difficult for some.

Advertisement
The coordinator of clinical psychology at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital is Doctor Alice Morgan.

Almost 11 months after the city exited its last major lockdown her team remains in high demand, helping children with mental health issues.

So, what can carers do to help a child who's experiencing anxiety?

Talking to their teacher or the school welfare officer is a good first step.

Then seeing a G-P.

Doctor Cathy Andronis [[an-DROW-nis]] chairs the Royal Australian College of General Practitioner's Special Interest Group in Psych Medicine.

She says the busy pace of life and the pandemic have given rise to anxiety.

Also Know

Australia to extend two years work visa for international graduates in skills shortage industries

Mental Health Month - Raising Mental Health Awareness

Refugees Mental Health

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack