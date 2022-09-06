Strategies to support youth mental health

The children have been getting back in the swing of things after a series of COVID-19 lockdowns.





Returning to old routines hasn't been an easy task for all primary school-aged children.





Anxiety disorders have made the transition difficult for some.





Advertisement

The coordinator of clinical psychology at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital is Doctor Alice Morgan.





Almost 11 months after the city exited its last major lockdown her team remains in high demand, helping children with mental health issues.





So, what can carers do to help a child who's experiencing anxiety?





Talking to their teacher or the school welfare officer is a good first step.





Then seeing a G-P.





Doctor Cathy Andronis [[an-DROW-nis]] chairs the Royal Australian College of General Practitioner's Special Interest Group in Psych Medicine.



