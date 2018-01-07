SBS Punjabi

Strict measures demanded for Visa over stayers

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton at a New Year's reception for the Australian and England Cricket teams at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Monday, January 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton at a New Year's reception. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 1:18pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government is considering new laws to cancel the visas of people convicted of serious crimes and even to initiate deportation procedures.

Published 7 January 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 1:18pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government is considering new laws to cancel the visas of people convicted of serious crimes and even to initiate deportation procedures.

It comes amid reports Cabinet is powerless to act against the tens of thousands of visa overstayers in Australia and follows calls for tougher measures to find them.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, saying criminals should not become citizens, has proposed a plan to automatically cancel the visas of those convicted of serious crimes.

Mr Dutton, speaking on 3AW Radio in Melbourne, says people should not be rewarded for doing the wrong thing.

The visa crackdown, proposed recently by a Liberal-led parliamentary committee, would give the government power to deport violent foreign criminals as young as age 16.

In January last year, Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said migrants who commit violent crimes should be, as he put it, "shipped back to their own country."

Victorian authorities have referred an unknown number of adults and youths to the federal government, resulting in several visa cancellations and deportation orders. Mr Dutton has praised the progress made.

The Greens strongly oppose the Government's proposed changes to citizenship laws, rejected by the Senate in October. They included requiring applicants to live in Australia for four years on permanent-residency visas before applying for citizenship. And they also included potentially barring people with a history of family violence or involvement in crime from applying at all. They also would have extended Peter Dutton's powers, but Greens immigration spokesman Nick McKim says the Minister already has strong authority.

Labor has accused the Government of an unfair focus on crime committed by migrants and refugees but has backed moves to cancel visas and deport criminal non-citizens. The Daily Telegraph newspaper is reporting officials in the Department of Home Affairs also want more scope to deal with tens of thousands of visa over stayers living in Australia. While a quarter of the migrants are from Malaysia or China, 5,000 are from the United States, and close to 4,000 are British.

In July last year, almost 65,000 people held lapsed visas, most of them tourist or student visas. Senator McKim says the numbers show the Government has been demonizing the wrong sector of the community.

The Opposition has raised concerns over wages, worker exploitation and local workers missing out on jobs.

Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

Indian-origin families devastated after major fire hits the largest meat abattoir in South Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?