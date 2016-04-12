SBS Punjabi

Student Visa Issues - "No need to panic if you have 10+2 from PSEB"

SBS Punjabi

AEI-NOOSR + PSEB + Visa Sticker

AEI-NOOSR + PSEB + Visa Sticker Source: AEI/AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2016 at 9:01pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 10:26am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

In this conversation, we talk to Mr Ranbir a migration expert who clarifies some of the facts associated with a recent rejection letter sent to an Indian student who had applied for a "vocational education and training sector (subclass 572) visa.

Published 12 April 2016 at 9:01pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 10:26am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'