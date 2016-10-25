Sukhmani Khaira crowned Miss India Australia 2016

Founded in 2001 by photographer/media/film producer Raj Suri, Miss India Australia is one of the first ever-national talent search in Australia for women of Indian origin, affiliated to the Miss India Worldwide which is celebrating its 25th year in 2016 represented by over 30 countries.





Mr Raj Suri has congratulated Sukhmani on this achievement. "Sukhmani was selected on the basis of her overall performance at the official auditions and the talent workshops," he said in a statement.





Sukhmani represented Australia in the Miss India Australia Worldwide grand finale held in USA on 9 October 2016.





Source: Supplied





Sukhmani is younger sister of Japji Khaira who is a world renowned Punjabi Film Actress and model. Japji won Miss World Punjaban contest in 2006. Earlier, she was crowned Miss Punjaban Australia in 2006.





Japji Khaira, Miss World Punjaban 2006 Source: Supplied











“Miss India Australia embraces the best of Australian and Indian culture presenting a unique opportunity for Australian women to engage with and celebrate rich heritage with contemporary Australian identity," said Raj Suri.





"The aim is to instill confidence and self belief through industry auditions, combined with self image workshops, in young Australian women of multicultural backgrounds. Thereby giving a voice to this unique identity and positively contribute to modern Australia “- founder Raj Suri.



Sukhmani Khaira with Raj Suri Source: Supplied







Former Miss India Australia WINNERS in the Indian Film Industry:







Melbourne’s Pallavi Sharda, Miss India Australia 2010, is now an accomplished actor in Australia and Bollywood seen in Australian film Save Your Legs and the Bollywood blockbuster film in 2013 along with well-known actor Ranbir Kapoor - in the film Bessharam and 2015 release Hawaizaada with Anshuman Khurrana.







The 2011 winner, Ankita Ghazan, had an appearance role in film Heroine in 2012, along with well known actress Kareena Kapoor.



Source: Supplied





