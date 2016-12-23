Summer care for pets

Dr Surinder Singh is a well-known veterinary doctor who advises pet owners to take precautions with their beloved pets. He points out that their home is the natural place for the pets to be so it is not favorable to leave the pets out in the back yard when they go out in summer. If it cant be avoided then, there should be enough food, water and shade for the pets to survive.





Also, leaving the pets in a hot car is not advised as pets with hair cannot sweat like humans and their body temperature rises way faster than humans. Listen to Dr Singhs full interview to find out more.



















