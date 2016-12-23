SBS Punjabi

Summer care for pets

Dog Source: Pixabay/TessDeGroot CC0

Published 23 December 2016 at 3:11pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
As summer approaches, many people will be on the road or out and about during the day. Although it is a time for families to travel and enjoy, its also the time to remember our pets need extra care in the heat.

Dr Surinder Singh is a well-known veterinary doctor who advises pet owners to take precautions with their beloved pets. He points out that their home is the natural place for the pets to be so it is not favorable to leave the pets out in the back yard when they go out in summer. If it cant be avoided then, there should be enough food, water and shade for the pets to survive.

Also, leaving the pets in a hot car is not advised as pets with hair cannot sweat like humans and their body temperature rises way faster than humans. Listen to Dr Singhs full interview to find out more.

 





