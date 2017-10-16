SBS Punjabi

Sunil Jakhar wins Gurdaspur bye-elections by a thumping majority

Sunil Jakhar makes a victory sign after a landslide win in Gurdaspur by elections

Sunil Jakhar makes a victory sign after a landslide win in Gurdaspur by elections

Published 16 October 2017 at 5:08pm, updated 16 October 2017 at 5:20pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Congressman Sunil Jakhar has won the Gurdaspur bye elections by a margin of almost 200,000 votes.

The Gurdaspur seat had fallen vacant after the demise of much loved BJP leader and sitting MP Vinod Khanna.

But the vote count over the weekend revealed a landslide victory for the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who had previously been elected three times consecutively, from the Abohar constituency.

The BJP and AAP candidates failed to make a mark in any assembly.

Here are the results as declared officially on Sunday, October 15, 2017 

Sunil Jakhar (INC) won Gurdaspur By-Election seat by 1,93,219

 Sunil Jakhar (Cong) 4,99,752

Swaran Salaria (BJP) 3,06,553

Suresh Khajooriea (AAP) 23,579

 Congress led in all 9 Assembly seats of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha.

 Assembly SeatWise:-

 *Sujanpur lead 6801*

Cong 44063

BJP 37362

 *Bhoa lead 7796*

Cong 52315

BJP 44519

 *Pathankot lead 8710*

Cong 41453

BJP 32743

 *Gurdaspur lead 29,656*

Cong 56018

BJP 26362

 *DinaNagar lead 11,387*

Cong 51884

BJP 40497

 *Qadian lead 26,348*

Cong 58972

BJP 32624

 *Batala lead 26,255*

Cong 53741

BJP 27486

 *Fatehgarh Churia lead 32,296*

Cong 65168

BJP 32872

 *Dera Baba Nanak lead 44,074

Cong 76137

BJP 32063

 Hear more about this and other stories that are making the headlines in Punjab currently, by clicking on the audio link above. 

