Sunil Jakhar wins Gurdaspur bye-elections by a thumping majority







The Gurdaspur seat had fallen vacant after the demise of much loved BJP leader and sitting MP Vinod Khanna.





But the vote count over the weekend revealed a landslide victory for the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who had previously been elected three times consecutively, from the Abohar constituency.





The BJP and AAP candidates failed to make a mark in any assembly.





Here are the results as declared officially on Sunday, October 15, 2017





Sunil Jakhar (INC) won Gurdaspur By-Election seat by 1,93,219





Sunil Jakhar (Cong) 4,99,752





Swaran Salaria (BJP) 3,06,553





Suresh Khajooriea (AAP) 23,579





Congress led in all 9 Assembly seats of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha.





Assembly SeatWise:-





*Sujanpur lead 6801*





Cong 44063





BJP 37362





*Bhoa lead 7796*





Cong 52315





BJP 44519





*Pathankot lead 8710*





Cong 41453





BJP 32743





*Gurdaspur lead 29,656*





Cong 56018





BJP 26362





*DinaNagar lead 11,387*





Cong 51884





BJP 40497





*Qadian lead 26,348*





Cong 58972





BJP 32624





*Batala lead 26,255*





Cong 53741





BJP 27486





*Fatehgarh Churia lead 32,296*





Cong 65168





BJP 32872





*Dera Baba Nanak lead 44,074





Cong 76137





BJP 32063





Hear more about this and other stories that are making the headlines in Punjab currently, by clicking on the audio link above.



