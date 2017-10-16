Sunil Jakhar wins Gurdaspur bye-elections by a thumping majority

The Gurdaspur seat had fallen vacant after the demise of much loved BJP leader and sitting MP Vinod Khanna.
But the vote count over the weekend revealed a landslide victory for the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who had previously been elected three times consecutively, from the Abohar constituency.
The BJP and AAP candidates failed to make a mark in any assembly.
Here are the results as declared officially on Sunday, October 15, 2017
Sunil Jakhar (INC) won Gurdaspur By-Election seat by 1,93,219
Sunil Jakhar (Cong) 4,99,752
Swaran Salaria (BJP) 3,06,553
Suresh Khajooriea (AAP) 23,579
Congress led in all 9 Assembly seats of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha.
Assembly SeatWise:-
*Sujanpur lead 6801*
Cong 44063
BJP 37362
*Bhoa lead 7796*
Cong 52315
BJP 44519
*Pathankot lead 8710*
Cong 41453
BJP 32743
*Gurdaspur lead 29,656*
Cong 56018
BJP 26362
*DinaNagar lead 11,387*
Cong 51884
BJP 40497
*Qadian lead 26,348*
Cong 58972
BJP 32624
*Batala lead 26,255*
Cong 53741
BJP 27486
*Fatehgarh Churia lead 32,296*
Cong 65168
BJP 32872
*Dera Baba Nanak lead 44,074
Cong 76137
BJP 32063
