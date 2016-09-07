Super Sikh Sports and Culture Cup 2016

Over 60 teams played soccer, volleyball, netball, wrestling, weightlifting, cricket, touch footy and much more. Some teams came all the way from New Zealand as well as interstate.
Published 7 September 2016 at 5:51pm, updated 9 September 2016 at 10:20am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Highlights from the Super Sikhs Sports and Culture Cup 2016 that was orgnised in Bernie Mullane Sports Complex in Kelleyville (Sydney).
