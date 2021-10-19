SBS Punjabi

Sydney al fresco dining soon coming to Melbourne

Sydney Opera House and outdoor dining

Outdoor dining areas at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP

Published 19 October 2021 at 4:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Arianna Lucente, Phillippa Carisbrooke, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by MP Singh
Melbourne's lockdown is to end on Friday, 11.59pm Thursday 21/10, when Victoria is expected to reach its 70 per cent double dose vaccination target. And parents and children across New South Wales are preparing for a return to classrooms as schools re-open on Monday, Oct 18.

With the state closing in on the 70 per cent vaccination mark, Melburnians will be able to leave their home for any reason.    

The 9pm curfew will be lifted, people can have up to 10 visitors a day in their home and groups of 15 people will be able to gather outdoors. 

Fully vaccinated people will be able to get a haircut, and sit at a cafe or pub. 

In regional Victoria, the capacity of restaurants, cafes and gyms will jump from 10 fully vaccinated people to 30. 

These further changes go beyond what was contained in Victoria's roadmap at 70 per cent fully vaccinated. 

Despite higher than expected case numbers, the Premier says less people with COVID are ending up in hospital than the modelling forecast.

I think, some of the, some of the positive numbers we're seeing in hospitals, so reduced length of stay, less people finishing up in hospital for a shorter period of time and being less unwell is a function of the fact that, the pandemic of the unvaccinated is becoming a smaller and smaller group, it tends younger both because of access last, they were the last ones into the program, they're also the most mobile people.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


