Sydney al fresco dining soon coming to Melbourne

With the state closing in on the 70 per cent vaccination mark, Melburnians will be able to leave their home for any reason.





The 9pm curfew will be lifted, people can have up to 10 visitors a day in their home and groups of 15 people will be able to gather outdoors.





Fully vaccinated people will be able to get a haircut, and sit at a cafe or pub.





In regional Victoria, the capacity of restaurants, cafes and gyms will jump from 10 fully vaccinated people to 30.





These further changes go beyond what was contained in Victoria's roadmap at 70 per cent fully vaccinated.





Despite higher than expected case numbers, the Premier says less people with COVID are ending up in hospital than the modelling forecast.





I think, some of the, some of the positive numbers we're seeing in hospitals, so reduced length of stay, less people finishing up in hospital for a shorter period of time and being less unwell is a function of the fact that, the pandemic of the unvaccinated is becoming a smaller and smaller group, it tends younger both because of access last, they were the last ones into the program, they're also the most mobile people.





