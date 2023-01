The company, Grouped Property Services, has been ordered to repay over $223,000 in back-pay to employees it exploited between 2011 and 2013, and also been fined more than $447,000 for exploiting 51 workers, some of whom were treated, in effect, as slaves.











But owner brother of this company Rosario Pucci and Enrico Pucci is seeking legal advice, and plans to contest the decision.