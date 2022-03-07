SBS Punjabi

Sydney couple takes steps to cut plastic waste

SBS Punjabi

Vikram Dave and Anaita Sarkar

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 March 2022 at 12:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi, Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Australians discard roughly two and a half million tonnes of plastic waste each year. But as Small Business Secrets has discovered, one Sydney couple has made it their business to change that.

Published 7 March 2022 at 12:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi, Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The COVID pandemic brought about a surge in online ordering of goods around the world. That means a rise in plastic packaging to protect those orders when they're posted. Less than 14 per cent of the 86 million tonnes of plastic packaging produced globally is recycled. The vast majority is sent to landfill, is incinerated, or ends up in waterways.

David Ritter is the CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. He says the global take-up of face masks has also had a huge impact on the environment, when not disposed of properly.

More than 52 billion single-use face masks were produced annually during the pandemic; 1.6 billion entered our oceans.

Advertisement
"Masks are made of a variety of plastics, including polypropylene, polyethylene and vinyl that take hundreds of years to break down. They're a danger to marine life that can become tangled in those masks, or their a danger to marine life that may mistake those masks for food.

The United Nations just voted to create an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalise a legally binding plastics treaty by 2024.

Supporters described the commitment as the most important environmental decision taken by the UN in years.

Meanwhile in Sydney, Vikram Davé says he and his wife are trying to raise one and a half million dollars to expand their business in the United States.

"We have over 40,000 customers globally at the moment, and we just opened our warehouse in the US. We're just trying to expand that market as well."

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack