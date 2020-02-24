Sydney filmmaker welcomes Punjab government's ban on playing 'vulgar' songs in buses

Cracking its whip on the Punjabi music industry, the government in the northern Indian state recently imposed a ban on the playing of "vulgar and provocative music" in the state-run buses.





The directions were passed by the state transport minister, Ajit Singh Kohar who warned that any bus driver violating the new rule will have to face strict action.





Welcoming the move, Sydney-based producer and director, Harjot Singh who recently spent a year in Punjab told SBS Punjabi that the action was "long overdue."





"The vulgar songs and movies have a direct effect on the mentality of the youth.





"All sections of the society have to sit together and contemplate where the future is headed and what exactly are we trying to achieve by producing violent movies and songs that show a lot of violence and often bloodshed," said Mr Singh.





Most of the times I make educational movies to uplift the weaker and vulnerable members of society Source: Harjot Singh





The state government's directive to ban violent songs in buses came days after it ordered a ban on the movie 'Shooter'- a film based on the life of a notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, on the grounds that it promotes violence.





Mr Singh said filmmakers must be conscious of their choices while they select topics for their movies.





"Most of the times I make educational movies focused on the vulnerable members of the society





"Sometimes I also direct commercial stuff but I ensure it is not littered with violence or sex-related stuff. My movies can be viewed and enjoyed by everyone while sitting together with their family members," added Mr Singh.





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









