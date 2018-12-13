SBS Punjabi

Punjabi song 'Laung Lachi' second in YouTube’s top trending videos

Ve tun Long te main Lachi

Song has created ripples among all Punjabi lovers. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 13 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Catch your weekly dose of news and updates from the world of cinema and entertainment in Bollywood Ghupshup.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukon coming together in another Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.

Movie Manto’s lead actor Navazudin Siddiqui wins Asia Pacific Screen award 2018.

Sonam and other Kapoors to tell all about themselves in Coffee with Karan.

Mika Singh released on bail after his arrest over sexual harassment charges.

Isha Ambani’s wedding has brought all the Ambanis together once again. 

Punjabi Song 'Laung Lachi' second in YouTube’s top trending videos.

