Sydney man peels and chops over 47 kgs of onions in Guinness World Record attempt

Mr Sekhon can chop 100kg onions in just 40 mins

It can be a world record by peeling, cutting and chopping more than 47 Kg in sixty minutes. Source: Mohan Singh Sekhon

Published 16 February 2021 at 12:02pm, updated 19 February 2021 at 11:50am
By MP Singh
Sydney's Mohan Singh Sekhon made an attempt to set a world record to become the fastest onion chopper globally. He ended up peeling and chopping over 47 kgs of onions in just an hour.

Highlights
  • Mohan Singh Sekhon attempts Guinness World Record to become the fastest onion chopper
  • At 77, he peeled and chopped over 47 kgs of onions in 60 minutes
Mr Sekhon demonstrated his onion chopping skills in front of the Guinness World Records' team at Sydney's Glenwood Sahib Gurdwara (Sikh temple) on Sunday.

The 77-year-old made light work of over 47 kilos of onions, as he chopped them with lightning-fast strokes of his knife and that too without shedding a tear.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Sekhon who migrated to Australia from the UK in 1986 said he started chopping onions at the gurudwara as a volunteer at the langar (community kitchen). 

"It soon developed into a unique skill as I started chopping onions at lightning speed," he said.

47.15kg onions peeled, cut and chopped in just one hour
47.15kg onions peeled, cut and chopped in just one hour Source: Mohan Singh Sekhon


The septuagenarian who used to work with British Airways in the UK later spent years working in the construction industry after moving to Australia over 30 years ago.

Now retired, Mr Sekhon often volunteers at the temple's community kitchen and is keen to help the community members whenever they need his assistance for chopping onions. 

“I have put up my name in the community kitchen at the gurudwara on a poster saying anyone can call me anytime if they need help in chopping onions”.

He is confident that he would successfully break the existing world record.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

