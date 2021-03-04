Sydney to house Southern Hemisphere's first Sikh Grammar School

Highlights Australia's first Sikh school to commence construction after government approval

It'll be built in Rouse Hill and cater for Western Sydney’s growing Sikh community

The school will provide state-of-the-art learning environments for over 1,200 students from kindergarten to Year 12

Sprawled over nine acres in Rouse Hill in Sydney's Hills District, Sikh Grammar School will house an early learning centre, hostel accommodation for staff and students, extensive indoor and outdoor sporting facilities, as well as a library and a gurdwara (Sikh temple).





The nine-phase project will now commence work after it received construction approval from the New South Wales Government.





The school’s director Kuldeep Singh Chadha has expressed his happiness at the government's approval.





“It’s a great moment for our community. It’s a matter of pride and joy to have this institute for the benefit of not only Sikhs but also for the wider Australian community.





“I congratulate our volunteers and the Sikh Sangat (community) for their constant efforts, hard work and financial contribution that have helped this dream become a reality,” he said. Kuldeep Singh Chadha (Right) with son Karandeep Singh, daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur and grandchildren Tavleen Kaur and Upjeet Singh. Source: Supplied





Mr Chadha said this project began 12 years ago and has seen numerous challenges to reach its current stage.





“It is a gigantic task… something that is very unique and comprehensive. We have plenty of volunteers to serve the cause but managing finances remains a challenge,” added Mr Chadha.





“We hope to raise funds through our borrowing capacity and community initiatives,” he said, adding that he is disappointed the government provided no financial support for such an “important project that focuses to generate future leaders through education and training”.





“There was no help from the government. Rather, we had to spend half-a-million dollars in government fees for the approval process. They did not waive it off considering it is a community-based initiative,” he rued.





Member for Riverstone Kevin Conolly said he is looking forward to 2023 when the school is expected to be up and running.





“Construction of the new facility will have wider benefits for Western Sydney including the investment of more than $167 million into the local economy and the creation of 280 new construction jobs and 120 operational jobs once up and running,” Mr Conolly said in a media statement. A proposed map of the Sikh Grammar School in Rouse Hill, Sydney. Source: Supplied





Need for the Sikh school





Mr Chadha, who has been living in Australia for the last 30 years, said he has witnessed many “identity-related challenges” for the Sikh community.





“There are around 20 Jewish schools, 39 Islamic schools and about 1,700 Christian schools across Australia but none for our community,” said Mr Chadha.





Our children face constant pressure regarding their identity—the Sikh faith and values—which we are so proud of. We are hopeful this school will plug that hole.

“With state-of-the-art facilities at Sikh Grammar School, we hope to create future leaders of Australia — scientists, sportspersons, judges, policymakers and more,” added Mr Chadha. An artist's impression of the Sikh Grammar School in Rouse Hill, Sydney. Source: Supplied





Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said Sikh Grammar School will be built on Tallawong Road at Rouse Hill and cater for Western Sydney’s growing Sikh community.





“This new school will provide state-of-the-art learning environments for 1,260 students from kindergarten to Year 12 near near Tallawong Metro station.





“We have many different types of religious schools across NSW including those of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith.





"This will be the first dedicated to Sikhism’s teachings and the local Sikh community has been instrumental in making it happen,” he said in a media statement.





Click the audio icon to listen to the full interview with Kuldeep Singh Chadha.

