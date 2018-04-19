Telcos can be fined for poor service

Internet and phone providers could be fined for poor performance under a review of the complaint handling process.





More than a quarter of complaints to the industry ombudsman were about the National Broadband Network, which is due to be completed by the end of 2020. Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) Judi Jones says complaints are up almost 29 per cent and more than a quarter of the complaints received in the last six months of last year were about the NBN.





The main frustrations with the NBN were provider responses, poor service quality, connection issues and charges and fees.





The N-B-N says the numbers aren't all bad.





Of the complaints made to the TIO, it had to resolve just over 1,000 of them, which is a decline of 16 per cent.





The Chief Executive of NBN Co, Bill Morrow has told the National Press Club it tries to be solution focused.





Ombudsman Judi Jones says teleco providers need to become better listeners when customers raise issues.





