SBS Punjabi

Telcos can be fined for poor service

SBS Punjabi

telco

Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2018 at 2:10pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:50am
By Greg Dyett, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Complaints from consumers, especially about NBN, are piling up, leading to the TIO taking notice and possibly, action too.

Published 19 April 2018 at 2:10pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:50am
By Greg Dyett, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Internet and phone providers could be fined for poor performance under a review of the complaint handling process.

 More than a quarter of complaints to the industry ombudsman were about the National Broadband Network, which is due to be completed by the end of 2020. Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) Judi Jones says complaints are up almost 29 per cent and more than a quarter of the complaints received in the last six months of last year were about the NBN.

 The main frustrations with the NBN were provider responses, poor service quality, connection issues and charges and fees.

 The N-B-N says the numbers aren't all bad.

 Of the complaints made to the TIO, it had to resolve just over 1,000 of them, which is a decline of 16 per cent.

 The Chief Executive of NBN Co, Bill Morrow has told the National Press Club it tries to be solution focused.

 Ombudsman Judi Jones says teleco providers need to become better listeners when customers raise issues.

 Listen to the feature here.

 

Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?