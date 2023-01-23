Ten dead, more injured in shooting at Lunar New Year celebration

California Shooting

Police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in California. Source: AAP / AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A gunman has opened fire at Lunar New Year celebrations in California, killing ten people and injuring at least as many more. The shooting took place in a neighbourhood with a large Asian population, and while the assailant is described as being of Asian appearance, police haven't ruled out race hate as a motivation for the attack.

The gunman remains at large, and a large-scale manhunt is underway.

Police say eye-witnesses have told them the assailant is aged between 30 and 50 years of age, and of Asian appearance.

They are also investigating whether the same man was involved in a separate incident at another dance club in the neighbouring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes after the first.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office has released a "wanted" poster, which describes the man as wearing a black leather jacket, a beanie, and glasses. It says the man is "armed and dangerous".

Sheriff Robert Luna, says police are using every resource available to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

Detectives (are) looking at multiple locations, multiple clues. And I know how hard they're working. In regards to the firearm, obviously, there were multiple rounds fired at the first location where we have all the victims and survivors. We don't know how many rounds were fired. Different weapons have been described. In regards to the specific weapon, we don't believe it was an assault rifle at this time but again, that's part of the investigation.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60-thousand people, that's 11 kilometres from downtown Los Angeles.

The area is home to a large Asian population, with U-S Census data suggesting as many as two-thirds of residents are of Asian descent.

According to not-for-profit online site, the Gun Violence Archive, there have already been 34 mass shootings in the U-S this year, with 58 people killed and 145 injured.
READ MORE

What is Lunar New Year and how it is celebrated in Australia?

US FedEx mass shooting: ‘My uncle had to run to the back of the warehouse to save his life’

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rajvir Aulakh

Here's how Rajvir Aulakh is continuing his family's farming legacy in Australia

Anthony Albanese and Bill Gates (AAP).jpg

Political debate rages over energy intervention

A man crouching down on a track.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 20 January 2023

khalistan lead2.jpg

What is the 'Khalistan referendum' and where does Australia stand on the issue?