'The backbone behind the frontline': Supporting Australia's healthcare workers

Dr Preet Makker is one of over a thousand new interns to arrive in New South Wales hospitals during the Omicron wave.





Dr Makker's internship is at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.





Not only has it fast-tracked his medical career, but it's also helped the system battling to cope with the recent influx of COVID cases.





Advertisement

"We know that the healthcare system is stressed, so we felt good to be able to contribute."





Feed Our Medics is one community group supporting the country's health care professionals. The charity was set up two years ago by Joeline Hackman, whose partner works as an anaesthetist.





Feed Our Medics uses donations to pay for ready-to-eat meals and has delivered more than 2,000 food boxes since the start of the pandemic.





Ms Hackman says that with the Omicron wave, there's been a far greater need for the charity's work.





"We are in eight hospitals at the moment. What's happening is that there's an influx of people. The nurses are really battling. When we deliver the meals, the first thing that they say is, can you make sure we don't forget the cleaners, make sure you don't forget the paramedics."





Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



