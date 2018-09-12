The benefits of getting into Art

Halina Pokora had loved art as a child in Poland, but the practicalities of life meant that she didn’t pick up the paint brush again until this year after raising three children and now being a grandmother of four.





At 59, Halina works as a drafter in Brisbane. Her job involves precise technical drawings and gives her great satisfaction. Art, on the other hand, transports her into another world which she says she’s been waiting for her entire life.





Having only started watercolour painting this year, Halina doesn’t consider herself a talented artist, but there’s a magic about the medium that captures her imagination.





Her teacher, Szczepan Urbanowiczshares a similar story where his passion also took a long break due to fear of the unknown.





After over twenty years as an architect and illustrator, designing buildings for cities throughout Asia, Szczepan decided it was time to get his hands dirty again. This time, challenging himself to try what’s considered an unforgiving medium compared to oil and acrylic painting.





Even at 52, Szczepan’s eyes light up when he talks about painting.





This joyful state is what arts health advocate Margaret Rolla wants patients with dementia to experience at aged care facilities. Through her 12-week Drawing Memories Program at two New South Wales nursing homes, she discovered remarkable outcomes in people with both physical and cognitive disabilities.





She shares the story of an elderly couple who were able to reinvigorate their relationship through art. The husband used to go to his own art lessons and would take his wife who had advanced dementia with him.





The idea of the project came about after observing her mother’s rapid decline in her later years at a nursing home.





As for Szczepan, these days, he has found a beautiful balance between his architectural work, watercolour painting and helping others like Halina explore their creative sides. He encourages people to discover a part of themselves they may never have known before through any form of art.





