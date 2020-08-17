The blood and tears of 1947: An eyewitness account of Partition horrors

It is estimated that the Partition of India in 1947 on August 14th and 15th cost a million lives in the violence that ensued, and overnight, nearly 14 million people became refugees.





The survivors of the Partition of India find it very hard to speak about the painful details of their traumatic experiences.





Many survivors remember it as a reminder of the days when humanity lost its battle to cruelty. For them, it is the story of loss and pain, humiliation, and failure, including octagenarian Abdul Haq, who has shared his memories with SBS Punjabi.





"I was born in a small village in Ferozepur district, and was only 10 or 11 years old when my family was displaced by the partition," he recalls.





Listen to his eyewitness account by clicking on the picture at the top. Baba Abdul Haq (R) speaks to Masood Mallhi. Source: Supplied





Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









