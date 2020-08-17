SBS Punjabi

The blood and tears of 1947: An eyewitness account of Partition horrors

Baba Abdul Haq speaks to Masood Mallhi.

Baba Abdul Haq speaks to Masood Mallhi. Source: Supplied

Published 17 August 2020 at 11:41am, updated 24 August 2020 at 9:21am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
The creation of India and Pakistan in 1947 ignited one of the largest and most devastating mass migrations in human history. An eyewitness Baba Abdul Haq, now an octogenarian, narrates the heart-wrenching events of the fateful partition that can never fade out of his memory.

It is estimated that the Partition of India in 1947 on August 14th and 15th cost a million lives in the violence that ensued, and overnight, nearly 14 million people became refugees.

The survivors of the Partition of India find it very hard to speak about the painful details of their traumatic experiences.

Many survivors remember it as a reminder of the days when humanity lost its battle to cruelty. For them, it is the story of loss and pain, humiliation, and failure, including octagenarian Abdul Haq, who has shared his memories with SBS Punjabi.

"I was born in a small village in Ferozepur district, and was only 10 or 11 years old when my family was displaced by the partition," he recalls.

Baba Abdul Haq (R) speaks to Masood Mallhi.
Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

