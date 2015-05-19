The community hails Beant as ‘Young Milkha Singh - The Flying Sikh’

16-year-old Beant was in a class of his own in the two-lap event and strode to a comfortable victory, clocking 1.52.26, among the fastest times in the world this year in the youth category.





Beant revealed that wrestling was his initial love and he switched to athletics just a few years ago. He considers Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar as his hero!





Three years ago, Beant moved to Delhi for his athletic preparations. Beant had won a silver in the National Open Athletics Championships last year at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, his first senior national medal, in 800m with a time of 1:51:08 which was a new national record in the youth category.



