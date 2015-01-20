SBS Punjabi

The cricket politics is to blame for Yuvraj’s exclusion from team India - Yograj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Published 20 January 2015 at 10:52pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 1:32pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we talk to the cricketer-turned-actor Yograj Singh who is also the father and the first coach of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. In this interview, Yograj told how unhappy he was after Yuvraj's exclusion from India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup. Yuvraj was adjudged Man of the Series in the 2011 edition of the tournament, which was won by the MS Dhoni-led team. During this year's team selection, Stuart Binny, Ravindra Jadeja and Akshar Patel were preferred ahead of the senior left-hander. Also in this conversation, Yograj Singh talks about the politics that hit his own cricketing career, Yuvraj's coaching and his fight against cancer and how he raised him to be a tough cricketer.

