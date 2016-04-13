SBS Punjabi

The day when hundreds of Australians wore turbans in Melbourne!

Australians of all ethnic backgrounds wore brightly coloured turbans on the day

Australians of all ethnic backgrounds wore brightly coloured turbans on the day

Published 13 April 2016 at 4:06pm, updated 13 April 2016 at 4:08pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Melbourne's iconic Federation Square was virtually a sea of colourful turbans, during the Victorian Multicultural Festival celebrations.

A group of volunteers came down from Shepparton to Melbourne, just to participate in Victorian Multicultural Commission's annual celebration of cultural diversity and harmony.

 Many Australians, including people belonging to ethnic groups as diverse as Iranian, Greek, Turkish, Cambodian, Vietnamese and more, wore the turbans tied by these volunteers and learnt more about the significance of the turban in Sikh culture.

 Led by Kamaldeep Singh of Shepparton, these volunteers used up nearly 1900 metres of cloth, tying turbans to men, women and children.

 Here's our interview with Kamaldeep about this - and he told us that their next event will be at Shepparton, on Anzac Day.



