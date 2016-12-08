The display of religious symbols on undergarments outrages Sikh community

CafePress is an online open platform for user-customised on demand gifts.





The company has been criticised by Australian Sikh community for publishing images of the Sikh religious symbols on undergarments under the tag of ‘Sikh underwear and panties’.





“Obviously the whole community is upset about this display. Moreover, this is not for the first time, in 2014, the Sikh and Hindu religious symbols were shown on thongs and shoes" said Gurinder Kaur from Singh Station in an interview with SBS Radio's Punjabi program.





“But I am pleased that CafePress was very considerate and they removed these images immediately from their website as soon as the protest was lodged” said Gurinder Kaur





Sydney based Prabhjot Singh Sandhu who took this issue to the social media mentioned that he was surprised to see if undergarments can have a religion?





“This is top non-sense and must be dealt with strict legal and social battle,” Prabhjot said in a Facebook post.





“If such business people are not snubbed right now, they may bring tomorrow Hindu/Muslim/Buddhist underwear.”











Cafepress published images of the Sikh religious symbols on undergarments under this weblink http://www.cafepress.com.au/+sikhs+underwear-panties





Ever since the protest was lodged, the company has removed the images displayed under the tag of ‘Sikh underwear and panties’.





The search results now shows this message – ‘There were no exact matches for "Sikhs", but these may be close to what you searched.”





Source: Supplied









