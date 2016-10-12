Australian Sikh History resources to be available in WA schools from next year

From 2017 onward, WA school students will have access to Australia's proud Sikh history, with the development of a resource which has been written to support history curriculum within Humanities and Social Sciences for year 5, 6 and 9 students.





The Australian Sikh Heritage Association and History Teachers Association of WA (HTAWA) have joined hands to compete this task.





"It is a proud moment. The response from the community has been excellent. WA history teachers are very excited to inculcate this in school books", Tarunpreet Singh

"Since the resources are being prepared to suit other states so the impact will be immense and ongoing for building the image of Sikhs."





"In others words we are discussing about Australian Sikhs’ contribution in 19 th – 20 th and 21 st century."





"The resilience shown by the Sikhs during the 19 th century – 20 th century and till now is great."





"The journey to the heart of Australia was made possible only after the camels landed in Australia. Australians and others should."





"So the invaluable contribution of Sikhs as cameleers – wrestlers – Anzacs – hawkers – enterpreneurs,etc will all be reflected."





"Australia is permanently indebted to these souls who faced and flourished against the heaviest of odds."





"Our community is lucky to have this history to showcase their contribution for Australia which is second to none."





Harjit Singh from the Australian Sikh Heritage Association said that efforts were done to promote Sikh heritage findings among the wider Australian Sikh community.





"By showcasing our proud history, we also wish to show an expression of solidarity with the wider Australian Sikh community." said Harjit Singh.





Via Australian Sikh Heritage - Know The Facts:



