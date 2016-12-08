Family's heartfelt appeal to stop Bhajan Kaur's deportation

Bhajan Kaur has been living in Melbourne with her family ever since they moved from Singapore to Australia in 2008. But now, this close-knit family is faced with a real prospect of being torn apart because of Ms Kaur’s intellectual disability.





While all other members of her family are Australian citizens or permanent residents, her application for permanent residency was turned down on the grounds that she will be a “significant health burden” to the Australian system.





Bhajan Kaur’s brother Jaswant Singh told SBS Radio’s Punjabi Program that the decision was based on the opinion of a medical insurer who held that she would be a “cost to the community”.





He said that family is willing to take care of any medical costs arising due to Bhajan’s condition.





“We want to appeal all Australians to support us. We have the money to care for her. We are not seeking any medical assistance but a visa for her stay.”





"We have spent easily over $20,000 in all these applications and reports. I think it is quite clear that she matters enough to us and that we will look after her.”

Bhajan Kaur in Kitchen Source: Supplied





So far, Bhajan’s family has failed to get any reprieve from Assistant Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, as he declined to intervene in her case.





The matter was referred to the minister after Migration Review Tribunal upheld the department’s decision to decline her visa application.





According to Immigration Department, people whose appeal for a ministerial intervention is unsuccessful have to leave the country.





Bhajan Kaur with her dog Source: Supplied





Though Bhajan Kaur is physically well, but her intellectual disability means she needs her family’s support. Her situation has left the family to choose between sending her to an institution in Singapore, and her brother leaving his wife and children in Australia to go to Singapore with her.





While speaking to SBS Radio’s Punjabi Program, Bhajan’s mother Gurdev Kaur has made a heartfelt appeal.





“Please help us. If Bhajan is refused a visa to live in Australia, she will have to move back to Singapore. As she cannot live there on her own, my son Jaswant and I will have to move back with her. This will break-up our family.”





Bhajan Kaur with her family Source: Supplied





Bhajan’s 11 years old niece Diya Dhaliwal has written an emotional letter to Minister of Immigration.





"Dear Mr. Hawke,





I am Diya Dhaliwal. I am 11 years old. I don’t think you know of me, but I have heard of you. And I know you are not a mean person, in fact, I am sure of it."





"But what I don’t understand is why are you sending my auntie to another country if you are not mean?"





Why are you splitting up my family so that I can hardly see my uncle who you have forced to move out of the country with my auntie because of her low IQ levels? I cannot see the answer. So unless the answer is quite obvious, please don’t split up my family!"





Bhajan Kaur (L) enjoying a park swing Source: Supplied





Under Australia’s Migration Act, the department can decline visa applications on medical grounds if the applicant’s medical costs to the taxpayer is likely to cross $40,000.





Earlier this year, family of a Monash University lecturer was also declined permanent residency in Australia due to his son’s condition. However, Assistant Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke’s overturned the tribunal’s decision in August 2016 after a sustained campaign by Monash University students and staff.









