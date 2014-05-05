The Enemy Within Episode 2

Source: SBS Punjabi
By Manpreet K Singh
This is the second episode of our multi-award winning documentary on family violence in the Indian community of Australia. This episode has details of the high profile case of Sargun Ragi , whose husband Avijit Singh killed her in Oct 2012, despite a standing intervention order. Even he died at the scene of crime himself. SBS Punjabi program was given unprecedented access to courtroom audio of a hearing where Sargun and Avijit were present in September 2012, and through special court permission, you can hear that audio in this episode. Also in in this episode, Sydney based Jaspreet Kaur tells us why her sister's death and the six-year sentence given to her husband (also her killer) became a turning point for changing the provocation laws in NSW. This law has since been changed in NSW, primarily because of Manpreet's death at the hands of her husband Chamanjot Singh, who had used provocation as a plea to mitigate his sentencing. If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
