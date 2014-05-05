The Enemy Within Episode 3

Source: R4vi Flickr
Published 6 May 2014 at 12:00am, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:43pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This is the third episode of our multi-award winning documentary on family violence in the Indian community of Australia, The Enemy Within. In this episode, we hear from senior police officials from NSW and Victoria about the statistics relating to family violence in their respective states and they also give us a clear definition of what constitutes family violence - its not just physical, but can occur at many other levels. We also hear from two victims- "Malvinder", who was helped by Police to go to a safe house, and another victim "Aarti", who describes the toll emotional / psychological abuse can take. If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000
