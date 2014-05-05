The Enemy Within Episode 4

Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 6 May 2014 at 12:00am, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:43pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This is the fourth episode of our multi-award winning documentary on family violence in the Indian community of Australia, The Enemy Within. In this episode, we look at more ways that family violence can manifest itself in the Australian Indian community. The perpetrator isn't necessarily just the spouse, and the victim also, isn't necessarily just the spouse. "Arzoo" tells us that she was victimised psychologically and also at a financial level by her parents in law; Reeti tells us that her male cousin became a victim just because he supported her, demonstrating the fact any person in the victim's family can also be targeted. And in this episode, we also have a male victim sharing his experiences with us. If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000
