The Enemy Within Episode 5

An Indian wedding

Published 6 May 2014 at 12:00am, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:42pm
By Manpreet K Singh
This is the fifth episode of our multi-award winning documentary on family violence in the Indian community of Australia, the Enemy Within. Until now you've heard from victims in the Australian Indian community, and about how family can occur at different levels (psychological, emotional, financial, physical etc). In this episode we ask - does the Indian community have more instances of family violence than others in Australian community? Do Indian cultural practices of arranged marriage or living in joint family systems contribute to family violence in our community? Many victims and four experts share their opinions with us in this episode.We also ask the question - is the arrival of so many Indian international students to Australia another contributory factor? If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

