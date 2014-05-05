The Enemy Within Episode 6

Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 6 May 2014 at 12:00am, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:42pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This is the sixth and final episode of our multi-award winning documentary on family violence in the Indian community of Australia, the Enemy Within. In this episode, experts tell us that Indian community is not alone in dealing with such a serious family violence issue. Also, both victims and experts clearly state that Indian culture is definitely not to blame for the problem. But most victims and experts say that community attitude MUST change. In this last episode of the Enemy Within, police, victims and experts talk of things that we should all be mindful of and about potential solutions. If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
