The fascinating science behind "Love" - Dr Patricia Weerakoon

Dr Patricia Weerakoon
Published 12 February 2016 at 6:11pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 4:14pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
" Remember the prince you once married? You may wake up one day, after a few years, and look across the bed to see it's actually a frog lying next to you, you've got to keep kissing the frog and turning him back into a prince". - Dr Paricia Weerakoon The feeling of love, the emotion, may pass, but we have to keep on "loving" in a relationship. Dr Patricia Weerakoon tells us about the fascinating science behind falling in love and how we can keep "love" alive over years of marriage.
