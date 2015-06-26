The first Indian to be picked for NBA - Satnam Singh Bhamara creates history

The 19-year-old, who hails from Ballo Kae village in Punjab stands 7 feet 2 inches tall, was the 52nd pick in the NBA Draft.





The Kings made history by signing Sim Bhullar last year, but while he was of Indian descent, he wasn't drafted and was actually born in Canada. Singh is therefore the first Indian-born player to be drafted.





Satnam Singh Bhamara (born 10 December 1995) is an Indian basketball player who recently played for the IMG Academy graduate team during the 2014-15 season. The 7'2" center has also played for the India national basketball team.





Singh hails from Ballo Ke, a village of about 800 in the Indian state of Punjab. He moved to the United States in September 2010 as part of a scholarship program between IMG Academy and Reliance, one of the dominant companies in India. During the 2014-15 season, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in less than 20 minutes per game for IMG, the No. 2 ranked team in the country.





In April 2015, Singh declared for the 2015 NBA draft after not receiving any academic scholarships to play in the NCAA. Singh also marks the first time since the 2005 NBA draft that a player would declare to enter the draft without playing in college, overseas professionally, or in the NBA Development League as well. He then got drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, which currently makes him the last player to be drafted directly from high school, and the first since the league instituted age restrictions on players that someone from high school would be selected in the NBA draft. Singh also marks himself officially as the first ever Indian to be selected in the NBA Draft.





With the 52nd pick of the 2015 NBA draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected Singh, making him the first Indian born player to be drafted into the NBA.











Singh has represented the India national basketball team at the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship and the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.















