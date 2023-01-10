SBS Punjabi

The importance of greening where you live

SBS Punjabi

Bonding In The Garden

Father and son bonding in their garden and tending to their vegetable patch together. Credit: SolStock/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2023 at 9:22am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australians place great value in green spaces. The personal, community and environmental benefits of plant life are profound. This is why regulations are in place to guide what we can and can’t do in our gardens and streets.

Published 11 January 2023 at 9:22am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Although gardening or connecting with plant life at home or in your neighbourhood may not be your first consideration when settling in a new country, the upsides of doing so can’t be denied.

Australians place great value in green spaces. The personal, community and environmental benefits of plant life are profound.

This is why regulations are in place to guide what we can and can’t do in our gardens and streets.

Regardless of whether you rent or own your property, there are so many benefits to growing plants around your home.

Horticulturalist Justin Calverley says working with plants is good for everybody.

There’s so much study and information about biophilia, which is the human connection to the outside world. In built-up cities we tend to move away from that, but we always know we feel a lot better when we’re surrounded by the plants in the natural world.

In Australia, there are tree preservation orders across the country to guide decisions relating to our urban tree canopy.

Marcus Pearl is the Mayor of the City of Port Phillip in Melbourne.

He says, because open space is limited in most inner-city areas, established trees are vital for our wildlife, our social amenities and our health. Therefore, urban residents must obtain approval from the council before removing significant trees, even in private gardens.

Cities have different regulations around what they define as significant trees.

READ MORE

How to call an ambulance anywhere in Australia

Settlement Guide: How to prevent drowning?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

Mixed reactions as China reopens borders ahead of Lunar New Year

Human Crowd Forming An Australian Map: Population And Social Media Concept

New report shows Australia's population to be older and smaller in future

A construction site underneath power lines and a blue sky

Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs

Ajeshwar Virk with NSW Education Minister

HSC topper Ajeshwar Singh says more students should be encouraged to learn Punjabi