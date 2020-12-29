‘The indisputable queen of melody’: A musical tribute to Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan could sing in several languages including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi, making her one of the most influential singers in South Asia.





On her 20th death anniversary, Masood Mallhi presents a tribute to a larger than life woman who had a magnificent playback singing and acting career.





