‘The indisputable queen of melody’: A musical tribute to Noor Jahan

Pakistani playback singer Noor Jahan

Pakistani playback singer Noor Jahan

Published 29 December 2020 at 2:35pm, updated 29 December 2020 at 4:01pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Noor Jahan has dominated the Pakistani film and television industry for almost six decades to claim the title of the indisputable queen of melody (Malka-e-Tarannum).

Noor Jahan could sing in several languages including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi, making her one of the most influential singers in South Asia.

On her 20th death anniversary, Masood Mallhi presents a tribute to a larger than life woman who had a magnificent playback singing and acting career.

To listen to the full audio report, click here or on the player at the top of the page. 
'The indisputable queen of melody': A musical tribute to Noor Jahan

29/12/202010:02


