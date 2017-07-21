SBS Punjabi

The Kohinoor and the sunset of Maharaja Ranjit Singh 's empire

SBS Punjabi

The original Kohinoor was the central diamond in an armband, as it was worn by Sher e Punjab

The original Kohinoor was the central diamond in an armband, as worn by Sher e Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Source: Fakir Aijazuddin

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 1:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The Kohinoor was originally a giant diamond, weighing almost 180 carats. It was worn as an armband by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, as depicted in many portraits of the time.

Published 21 July 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 1:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
In this, the conclusion of our extensive interview with Lahore based writer and historian Fakir Aijazuddin, we pose a few questions:

 1. Why did the sun set on the Punjab empire almost immediately after the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh?

 2. What lessons can modern politicians learn from the life and times of Ranjit Singh - the Maharaja who ably ruled for over four decades and is still the only man ever, who conquered Afhganistan.

 3. And what about the Kohinoor?

A portrait by a British artist of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, showing him wearing the Kohinoor armband
A portrait by a British artist of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, showing him wearing the Kohinoor armband Source: Fakir Aijazuddin


According to Fakir Aijazuddin, the Kohinoor was originally a bazuband or an arm band, which Maharaja Ranjit Singh acquired from Shah Shuja (a descendant of Ahmed Shah Abdali).

 There are many interesting stories about how the Maharaja acquired the Kohinoor by guile – the most prevalent being that Sher e Punjab exchanged his turban with Shah Shuja as a sign of friendship, knowing that the Kohinoor was hidden in it.

 ‘But that is certainly not true,” says Fakir Aijazuddin. “The Kohinoor was actually a bazuband and would never have been hidden inside a turban. The truth behind the Maharaja’s acquistion of the priceless diamond is actually written by my ancestor Fakir Nooruddin in Tareekh e Kohinoor.”

The original Kohinoor was the central diamond in an armband, as it was worn by Sher e Punjab
The original Kohinoor was the central diamond in an armband, as it was worn by Sher e Punjab, and others before him Source: Fakir Aijazuddin


 It is reported that Fakir Nooruddin asked Wafa Begum, the wife of Shah Shuja, about the estimated price of the Kohinoor. Tareekh e Kohinoor reveals that Wafa Begum told Nooruddin, “If you throw four stones as far as you can to the north, south, east and west, and then throw a fifth stone as high up in the air as possible, and fill all of that area with gold, even that wouldn’t be enough to buy the Kohinoor.”

 The priceless diamond was then acquired by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who usually wore the bazuband with the Kohinoor on his left arm, as depicted in this portrait of him.

After the Sikh empire was annexed by the British in 1849, one of the terms of settlement was that the Kohinoor be handed over. It was then cut down and polished, and set in the royal crown to be worn by Queen Victoria.

The much reduced Kohinoor, which now adorns the royal British crown
The much reduced Kohinoor, which now adorns the royal British crown, first worn be Queen Victoria Source: Fakir Aijazuddin


When set in the royal British crown, the size of the Kohinoor was reduced to 108 carats – almost two-third of its original size. Fakir Aijazuddin says, “Apart from the demand that the Kohinoor be handed back to its rightful owners, my question is, where are the remaining 72 carats of the original Kohinoor? 

Hear the concluding part of our interview with Fakir Aijazuddin by clicking on the link above, where he speaks about the sunset of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's empire, the utter confusion after his death, the annexation by British, and of course, the Kohinoor. 
The golden throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, from which he ruled for 40 years, but fell vacant a few years after his death
The golden throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, from which he ruled for 40 years, but fell vacant a few years after his death Source: Fakir Aijazuddin


Please Note: The audio above is the final part of our extensive interview with Fakir Aijazuddin, the author of "The Resourceful Fakirs".  The first two parts of this interview are available through the links below

A photo of Fakir Aiajzuddin with noted Punjabi litterateur Khushwant Singh, taken two weeks before the latter passed away
A photo of Fakir Aiajzuddin with noted Punjabi litterateur Khushwant Singh, taken two weeks before the latter passed away Source: Fakir Aijazuddin


 

Know more about the author 
READ MORE

Manpreet Kaur Singh



Hear more interviews from SBS Punjabi

How did Maharaja Ranjit Singh build his empire: a rare insight

The role of Fakir brothers in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's darbar

What influenced Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in his early life?

Memorial dedicated to Indian Anzacs to be unveiled in Sydney



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?