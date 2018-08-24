The legends of Rakhri

SBS Punjabi

The North Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan is known as Rakhrhia in Punjab

An Indian brother-sister duo celebrating Rakhri. Source: Photo Daljinder Sidhu

Multiple fascinating stories together make up the history of this festival that celebrates the bond between Indian brothers and their sisters.

The festival that the brother-sister duo of Indian background across the world look forward to, Rakhri, as we say in Punjabi, falls on August 26 this year. Formally known as Raksha Bandhan, this beautiful festival has many fascinating stories that are supposed to be the historical reasons behind the observance of this festival.

Sisters tie a thread, which has now evolved into pretty pieces of art and design, on the wrist of their brothers. This festival falls on the last day of the traditional Hindu month of Sharavan or Sawan, which also happens to be a full moon night.

Legend or legends, rather, abound about why this festival came into being. Some originate in the great Hindu epic, Mahabharat and the Puranas, while others go back to the battle between King Alexander of Macedonia and King Porus of Punjab.

Listen to this feature in Punjabi here.

 

